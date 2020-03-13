Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the state Friday morning.
The patient is in Montgomery County, according to the ADPH website.
The website said prior to March 5, Alabama was sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be tested, but it swapped to in-state testing March 6.
Friday was the first positive result.
ADPH said it will provide weekly updates on the total numbers tested for COVID-19 by the state lab.
