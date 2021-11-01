Alabama man goes missing en route to Philadelphia casino

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Birmingham is asking the public for help locating 68-year-old Sterling Emanuel Jones of Center Point, AL. He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 160lbs Black male with light complexion with gray hair.
Jones told a family member Oct. 25 he was heading to the Golden Moon Casino in Philadelphia, Miss. with a large amount of cash. He was reported to be traveling with another person in a silver SUV. Jones has not been seen or heard from since.
In a press release, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported detectives believe the person traveling with Jones had returned to the Birmingham area without him.
Under the circumstances, JCSO reported there is reason to believe Jones may be endangered. They are asking the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
