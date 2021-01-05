A suspect wanted in connection with a July 2020 shooting death in Meridian has been arrested and charged.
LaDarius K. Fowler, 20 of Cuba, Alabama was arrested and charged with armed robbery and murder in the death of 22-year-old Bond Mansour of Tupelo, Meridian Police Detective Rochester Anderson said.
The shooting took place around 6 p.m. on July 28, 2020, on Old Marion Road at Old Marion Apartments.
Anderson said Fowler was found in Alabama and was extradited to Lauderdale County, where he had a preliminary hearing on Monday. Fowler is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.
Fowler is the second person charged in the death of Mansour. Robert Byrd, 17, was charged in the case in July and charged with murder and armed robbery.
