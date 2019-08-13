A T-1 training aircraft used by the Air Force reported smoke in the cockpit and made a precautionary landing at Key Field in Meridian Tuesday afternoon, according to Tom Williams, president of the Meridian Airport Authority.
The Air National Guard fire station responded and found there was no fire and no one was hurt, he said. The aircraft was from Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, according to Williams.
Three people were aboard the jet, said Public Affairs Superintendent Tech. Sgt. Adam Vance with the 186th Air Refueling Wing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.