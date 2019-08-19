The Meridian Public School District is looking at installing air conditioning in the boys' gymnasium at Meridian High School.
The school board on Monday discussed how parents have been worried about the temperature in the gym. With no air conditioning, the school has been using large fans to keep the gym cool.
Meridian High has two gyms, one for girls and one for boys. Clay Sims, operations manager with the district, said the boys' gym is primarily used for basketball and volleyball games. The district plans to put air conditioning in boys' gym first and the girls' gym later.
Gary Houston, president of the board, said installing air conditioning is one way the district can meet students' needs academically and athletically, because the heat can affect students.
Houston said Meridian High School is one the only schools on the 6A level that doesn't have an air-conditioned gym, and getting one would be beneficial in the terms of sports competitions.
"We are excited that we are talking about and are looking forward to making it happen," Houston said.
Sims said it is possible the air conditioning system will be installed next spring and take three to four weeks. Members of the board will meet at a later date to finalize the project.
In other business, the board announced that four schools have been recognized as Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Tier 2 Model Sites. The schools are Parkview Elementary, Poplar Springs Elementary, Carver Middle School and Meridian High School.
"All of our district schools have achieved model PBIS site status and now we have four schools that have taken the next step and achieved Tier 2 model site status," Howard Hagwood, the district's PBIS director said in a news release. "That is quite an accomplishment for our students, parents and educators."
