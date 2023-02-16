Lauderdale County agricultural producers could qualify for emergency loans to help cover damage from severe weather that ripped through the area Jan. 12.
In a news release, the U.S Department of Agriculture said producers in three counties in Alabama, as well as Lauderdale, Kemper and Noxubee counties, could qualify for the financial aid.
“Producers in these counties who suffered damages and losses caused by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes occurring on Jan. 12, 2023, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans,” the USDA said.
Under the FSA, loans can be put toward replacing necessary equipment and livestock, reorganizing a farmer’s operation and refinancing some debts. The deadline to apply for an emergency loan is Sept. 26.
Local producers can contact the local USDA service center for more information on the loan requirements, help applying and learning about other USDA programs that could help them. More information about the FSA program is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.
