Mississippi State University recently highlighted the top 4-H clubs in the state with an awards ceremony in Jackson. The awards and ceremony are sponsored by AT&T and focus on community service.
To be in the running for a state award, the club secretary must submit a record book which documents the club’s and members’ activities for the past year. The books are judged based on the quality and quantity of work and activities the club has done in 4-H and in their communities.
This year, Mary Welch’s Agri Science 4-H Club was awarded the Lt. Governor’s award and a $400 cash prize for their second place finish in the state. The Agri Science 4-H Club focused their community service project this year on supporting the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army Meridian is a branch office of the Christian non-profit Salvation Army, whose mission emphasizes aiding the poor and people in need. The Salvation Army offers human services through its programs, including disaster relief and public emergency services, while taking an evangelical approach. In Lauderdale County, the Salvation Army also runs stores that sell used goods.
Welch and her club members collect goods and food items for disaster relief efforts the needy. The items were delivered at different times by club members who helped deliver and stock supplies.
The kids learn about the importance of service – which is what the four H’s in the four leaf clover, the emblem of 4-H mean. Head, Heart, Hands and Health represent clearer thinking (head), loyalty (heart), service (hands) and better living for the world we live in (health).
The club also worked to help Batson Children’s Hospital and Hope for Hunger campaign. The club holds monthly meetings the second Saturday of every month and meetings are focused on learning new things and new experiences.
Participation in 4-H also makes kids eligible for scholarships that are not available to just anyone.
For more information on 4-H, contact the local MSU Extension office at 601-482-9764.
