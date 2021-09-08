Local agencies are planning to honor those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 with a lunch and a clothing drive for the homeless.
The Multi-County Community Service Agency and the East Mississippi Volunteer HUB for Volunteers and non-profits will offer grab-and-go lunches at the agency's office at 2900 St. Paul Street. The event will take place Friday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon, a media release said.
First responders, including firefighters, paramedics, police and medical professionals, are welcome to stop by and pick up a meal.
The agency will also host a donation drive to benefit the Francis Davidson Homeless Center at Mt. Barton School at 10 a.m. The agency is asking for household goods like disposable plates, utensils, bath towels, laundry detergent, bed linens of all sizes and hygiene products for men, women and children.
