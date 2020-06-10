After surge in demand, Meridian's Wesley House seeks food donations

David Schultz stands in the storeroom of the Wesley House, surveying a row of near empty shelves.
“Because of a lack of availability of the product, on July 1, I don’t see how we can do a distribution,” says Schultz, the agency's executive director. “I'm more sorry for the people that are in need."
After COVID-19 reached Mississippi this spring, the center has been doing its best to feed the needy, but its resources are running low.
The agency has enough food until the end of June, Schultz said.
Since March, the agency has distributed about 1,500 food bags a month, not including deliveries every second or fourth Thursday. The agency has not changed its food distribution from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“We've doubled what we were doing in November, December, January, and February. We were doing 700 a month," Schultz said. "You have a greater need.”
Schultz said the Wesley House is seeing more elderly clients, who are using the center rather than going to the store, where they could be exposed to COVID-19. The center is also serving people who've lost their jobs during the pandemic.
The center has an adequate supply of canned meat and soup, but needs canned vegetables such as corn, peas, and green beans. The agency has received some fresh produce, but that food has a short shelf life and must be distributed quickly, he said.
More information
The Carter Foundation will host a can food drive from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on June 18 and 19 at the Wesley House. The agency also accepts donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Thursday at 1520 8th Avenue. Their phone number is 601-485-4736.
