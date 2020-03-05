After several days of rain, East Mississippi residents will finally see some sunshine on Friday.
For the last four days, Meridian has experienced wind and lots of rain, causing a tree to uproot and land on a truck at a home on 29th Ave. and 39th Street.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there were no serious reports of storm damage in the county, except for downed trees.
Alan Campbell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said the rain total for Meridian over the past three months is 24.4 inches. January had 9.31 inches, February had 9.88 inches and the first four days of March have had 5.21 inches of rain, Campbell said.
Campbell said the state sees high amounts of rain from November through March, but the totals are more than four above normal.
A thunderstorm passed through northern Kemper County on Tuesday, causing wind damage to a roof in Preston, he said.
There were no reports of damage in the rest of the East Mississippi, except for a hail storm off of I-20 on Tuesday, Campbell said.
For Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the sun will return with highs in the 60s and a nighttime low in the 30s.
Rain is expected to return to the area late Monday and will stick around until Thursday of next week. Next week, highs are expected to be in the upper 70s, Campbell said.
