After 42 years in education, Howard Hagwood looks forward to retirement

After 42 years in education, Howard Hagwood is ready to see what retirement will bring.
“I''m looking forward to what it's is going to be like,” he said. “It probably won’t hit me until Labor Day.”
Hagwood, who has spent his entire career with the Meridian Public School District, is retiring. His final day is June 30.
The Meridian native began his teaching career after graduating from Mississippi State University in 1979. He started on Aug. 22, 1979, teaching ninth grade Mississippi history and civics at Kate Griffin Junior High School.
During his long career, Hagwood was a classroom teacher for 25 years and a district administrator for 17 years. He served as a principal, dean of students and as director of the district's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program.
Hagwood, who was inspired to teach by family members, didn’t set out to be a leader on the district level, but felt like it was part of God’s plan.
“I never set out to be an administrator,” he said. “But life takes you in different directions.”
He credited his longevity to his colleagues in the classroom.
“Being surrounded by positive, forward-thinking teachers, who set the tone for the rest of my career,” he said.
A love for history
Growing up, Hagwood enjoyed learning about his family's history. So when he became a teacher, he made sure his classes were interesting.
That meant his students were offered project-based learning, so they could think about how history impacts their lives.
“Regardless of what we were studying…I would have students do their own projects,” he recalled.
Haywood’s career highlights include establishing a historical society at Kate Griffin and taking a group of students to the inauguration of President George H. W. Bush in 1989. He also enjoyed taking students to San Antonio, Canada, New York and New Orleans.
His students not only learned about history on those trips, but were exposed to the wider world.
“It gave them the opportunity to see a part of the country many of them never got a chance to see,” he said.
‘A very innovative teacher’
Former student Clay Sims, who was part of the historical society at Kate Griffin, fondly recalls his time in Hagwood’s class.
“I remember his class very much,” said Sims, who now works as the operations manager for the school district said. “He was a very innovative teacher and made the subject matter come alive,” he said.
Former student LaVonda Germany, who is now the district’s elementary curriculum director, agreed.
“I do remember enjoying his class because of the way he would tell the stories in history,” said Germany.
As an educator, Germany said she learned at lot from Hagwood.
“He’s been an example for me and others through our careers, because we’ve seen the way he’s shared his love for education,” she said. “When I think of the Meridian Public School District, I think of Mr. Hagwood.”
Looking ahead
As he eases into retirement, Hagwood said he’s proud of what he accomplished in the last 42 years, but he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family and grandchildren.
He plans to travel with his wife and continue to research history.
“Right now, it’s going to be important for me to take a break and just enjoy what retirement will be,” he said. “For the first time in my life since I was five or six years old, my life is not going to be involved around the school year.”
