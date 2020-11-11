Two advocates of the homeless updated the city council on homelessness in Meridian at the council’s work session on Tuesday.
Hannah Maharrey, Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care director, described two kinds of homelessness. In some cases, homeless individuals have lived in a town all of their life and suddenly become homeless. In other cases, homeless individuals are transient and come from another area into Meridian. She said a majority of the homeless in Meridian are transient.
On one day in January, 81 homeless individuals lived in Meridian, 36 of whom were women and 45 of whom were men, according to a count that is conducted once annually. 25 of the homeless individuals were unsheltered, 31 were staying in emergency shelters and 25 were residing in a domestic violence shelter.
“I will say that across the state due to COVID, homelessness is on the rise,” Maharrey said.
Allen Tisdale, the team lead for Mississippi United to End Homelessness’ Meridian office, said his organization houses individuals and also helps prevent homelessness from occurring.
Maharrey and Tisdale proposed the idea of a partnership between the City of Meridian and an organization such as MUTEH.
Tisdale said MUTEH wants to make the city better.
“I believe it starts right here with you guys,” he told the city council, “because you are the foundation of this city. And if we can work together, we can make this city better for everyone that lives here, including the homeless population, including the citizens, including the businesses and including the police force.”
