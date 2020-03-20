Advocates for Meridian's homeless cautious in wake of COVID-19

Advocates for East Mississippi's homeless population are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 virus as it continues to spread in the state.
“We’re doing extra," said Fannie Johnson, the executive of L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen. "We will make sure the food is given out."
In the organization's dining room, salt and pepper shakers have been removed from the tables, sanitizer is being offered and staff have been scrubbing down each chair and table.
Johnson said the dining area will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, and that dining time will be limited, but she was confident she had a strong backing of support from the community and backers.
Hannah Maharrey, director of the Mississippi Continuum of Care, said homeless people aren't any more likely to spread COVID-19 than the general population.
"Homeless individuals already live on the fringes of society," Maharrey said. "They do not move within society the way you or I might."
“They do not attend concerts, or sports events, or typically go where there are large crowds," she added. "They typically keep to themselves or to their small social group and the places they routinely visit like soup kitchens, the woods around the city, and at their encampment or tent spot.”
Maharrey emphasized there's no differences between the general public and the homeless population.
“The same precautions that the CDC has released for the general public applies to the homeless community," she emphasized. "Using safe hygiene practices and implementing social distancing, which is still possible in a homeless encampment. If one of our homeless individuals thinks they are experiencing symptoms we are asking them to call or visit a local urgent care or medical clinic and not go to the ER. It is a common practice for our homeless community to visit the ER when they are ill, but we are trying to avoid that. Once the medical clinic assesses the individual the clinic would then refer them to a COVID-19 test”.
"The real question is what happens when they are diagnosed, at this point in time we are still working with the Deptartment of Health and our local communities to decide what the next step will be."
Multi-County Community Service Agency, another resource for not only the homeless population, but the city as well, is facing a challenge.
Many of its programs employ seniors, who have begun to stay home due to their higher susceptibility to the virus.
“This is a bigger issue, a whole community-wide issue,” MCCSA Director Ron Collier said. “This is a different animal altogether.”
The MCCSA will be closed from Monday, March 23 to Friday, March 27 in order to receive a cleaning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.