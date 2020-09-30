Administration to present Meridian police chief candidate Tuesday

The city of Meridian's administration plans to present a permanent police chief candidate to city council on Tuesday.
Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said he will recommend the candidate at Tuesday's council meeting. More than 10 candidates were interviewed for the position and the nominee is an external candidate, Kelly said.
“I plan to bring in a person in front of the council on Tuesday for an up and down vote,” Kelly said. ‘We believe this candidate has all the qualifications and look forward to introducing him to the public.”
Internal candidates within the police department were offered to apply for the position but only one application was received, Mayor Percy Bland said.
Kelly said finding a candidate with the desired credentials has been difficult.
Since former police Chief Benny Dubose resigned in January, the department has been without a permanent leader. Interim Chief Lewis Robbins resigned in April and interim Chief Charles Coleman resigned in July.
“We had a couple of good candidates who we thought were capable of doing that and in fact, they had some of the skills that we wanted, but with any case, we have to present these candidates once we vet them,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the candidate has to have the trust of the council and if the trust is not met, then the candidate will have a hard time getting approved.
Candidates will have to have three votes from the five-member council to receive approval.
Kelly said the administration this time is pushing for a permanent leader to stabilize the department. Robbins and Coleman were given 90-day interim appointments and resigned before the council could vote on their permanent status.
Lt. Patrick Gale has been serving as the acting police chief since August.
“You don’t get stability, with an interim,” Kelly said. “We are not going for any more interim positions, it is either going to be up or down.”
Bland said 90 days is not enough time to lead a department or fix any issues that are going on.
“If they ask us to do interim, we are not going to do that,” Bland said.
Bland said his visions for the police department include holding all officers accountable, helping to clean up the issues within the department, and changing some policies and rules within the department. Bland, also wants each officer to do their jobs according to operating procedures, communicate with the community they serve and use their training to serve the community.
He didn't elaborate on those issues he wanted officers held accountable or which issues need to be cleaned up
"No one gets to hide behind their badge," Bland said. "Police officers are held to a higher standard because they have a badge and a gun."
Council president Kim Houston said having someone in a permanent position will help help with officer retention and recruitment. A new leader will also help address issues with crime in the city, she said.
"Having the right leadership will provide support, encouragement and the right leadership will boost morale in the department, so everyone will feel the value of what Meridian police bring to them," she said.
Houston said a candidate needs to have experience as a leader, experience as an officer, someone who the officers can relate to and respect, and someone who can understand what is going on with the department and overcome those challenged in helping to move the department forward.
There are concerns with the lack of leadership, but the main thing is putting the right person in the job, she said.
"They city council does not pick who would be the chief," Houston said. "We have to move forward in getting somebody at the helm and hopefully whoever they bring forward will be the right person to get the job done."
