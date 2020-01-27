Adjusters determining cost of fire at Frank Cochran Center in Meridian

Insurance adjusters are working to determine the estimated cost of damage to the Frank Cochran Center in Meridian, following a fire last month, a city official said Monday.

The city-owned building was unoccupied at the time of the Dec. 5 fire, and no one was hurt.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier said the fire was accidental and began outside of the building by the water faucet.

An employee doing a water test was using a plumber’s torch to kill bacteria in the faucet and insulation inside the wall caught fire, Collier said.

Firefighters found fire, smoke and heat damage.

Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said the city does not yet know how much of the damage insurance would cover, but officials will be looking at options.

Leaders hoped to learn more within in the next two weeks and eventually restore the building, if possible, Stephens said.