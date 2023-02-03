After a bridge on Pine Springs Road was closed following a safety inspection Monday, Lauderdale County officials responded to residents frustrations about keeping up with maintenance.
In a work session Thursday, Road Manager Rush Mayatt said the issue is complex, but the simple version is the county has a lot of bridges, and many of them are beyond their useful life.
“Lauderdale County has the second most bridges in the state of Mississippi,” he said. “We have 310 structures, which is a lot.”
Lauderdale County was also an area where development began early on, Mayatt said, which means its infrastructure is also older than similar structures in other areas of the state. The number of structures, coupled with their advanced age, poses a unique challenge, he said.
Engineering Plus’ Richmond Alexander said the average lifespan of a bridge is about 50 years. Of the county’s 310 bridges, he said, 98 have exceeded that 50 year mark. Lauderdale County has six bridges that were built prior to 1920.
“That bridge on Pine Springs was built in 1930,” he said.
Mayatt said the county was not running into an issue with maintenance so much as the infrastructure was just too old to keep going. He likened the county’s bridges to a car. There aren’t many cars on the road that are 50 years or older, he said.
“Do we blame that on maintenance or has it exceeded its useful life,” he said.
Supervisor Jonathan Wells said the county does do bridge repairs and does its best to keep up with maintenance. Unfortunately, he said, some of the county’s bridges are just too old.
“We’ve tried to fix some of these things, but they’ve just gotten to the point where you can’t maintenance them,” he said.
Another sticking point, Wells said, is the time it takes to get a project designed, get the proper permissions and bid the project out. Before a project can begin, the county needs to acquire the right of ways, have utilities relocated, testing requirements, which vary based on funding source and more.
Wells has previously given an estimate of one year from a bridge being closed to go through the engineering, design bid process and get a contractor at the sight to begin work. While county contracts set a number of “working days” the contractor has to complete the work, weather and other factors can reduce the number of working days to less than a handful each month.
Mayatt said acquiring the right of way from landowners is also a lengthy process. Sometimes, he said, the landowners don’t want the bridge fixed because they don’t want the traffic.
Even without landowners dragging their feet, replacing a bridge takes time, Mayatt said. The process, he said, is designed to make sure everything is done right the first time and new structures are both good quality and safe.
“It’s not meant to be a quick process,” he said.
And finally, bridges are expensive. Mayatt said he calculated a minimum expense of $500,000 for each of the county’s 310 bridges. The total was more than $155 million.
“That’s a lowball number,” he said.
Once it’s all said and done, Mayatt said its unlikely a bridge replacement would come in at or below the $500,000 mark. Most projects, he said, would cost more.
Paving is also a big expense, Mayatt said. While costs have fallen slightly from last year’s inflation-driving peaks, he said paving a road still costs about $175,000 per mile.
While the county does its best to avoid extended road closures and long detours, there sometimes isn’t much of a choice. Wells said he hopes discussing the complexity of the issue will help residents gain a better understanding of the processes that go on behind the scenes of a bridge or road project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.