Actors find success, friendship on the small screen

It was a hot, humid, and foggy morning on Aug. 20, 2016, when two men met on the lawn of an old farm in Newton County to audition for roles in “A Journey Through the Pines.”
Unbeknownst to Jason Gaines and Brad Napp, both men were searching for the same thing – a quest that would lead them to careers as working actors, but more importantly, lifelong friends.
Each year for 13 years, Napp took a vacation riding his motorcycle across the country. He had just finished riding through 48 states and Canada and was looking for something to do with his free time.
At the same time, he had been singing tenor with a gospel group for seven years and was getting ready to leave the group.
His wife suggested he look for a new hobby, since he was about to have some free time.
“I drink coffee at the same place every morning at a little gas station in Silas, Alabama," Napp recalled. “That particular morning, I opened the newspaper that was sitting on the table and read an article about a casting call in Newton, Miss. for a local movie “A Journey Through the Pines.”
“I love to entertain people and I love to travel, so maybe acting was the answer I was looking for. Lo and behold the newspaper seemed to have the answer on that morning, so I decided to go to Newton.”
Gaines said his experience was very similar. Although born in the county seat of Lauderdale County, Jason was raised in the small town of Decatur.
This is where he spent his school years, including attending East Central Community College, where he was in the Collegians, jazz band, and marching band under the direction of the late Tom Carson, who he remembers for his influence.
“One night I was at a football game at Newton County where my daughter was on the dance line,” Gaines said. “When I got home I turned on the news and saw something about this film that was going to be filmed in Newton County.
“I told my wife if I felt like it, I may actually get up in the morning and ride over there - something different to try. She too had been encouraging me to find another hobby.”
Auditions began that morning at 6:30 a.m. People were waiting to get in the gates at 5:30 a.m., and among those in line were Gaines and Napp.
“I think Jason and I were the first two or three there that morning; we still have the habit of getting everywhere we go about an hour early,” Napp said. “I remember meeting Jason, we talked and realized we had some things in common, like our music.
“I remember thinking this guy is going to be my competition today. I think we were instant friends and instantly drawn to each other because of the different things we have in common. We haven’t stopped talking since.”
After auditioning, both Gaines and Napp were cast in the movie directed by Jimmy Andrews. Gaines was as Cotter Johnson, while Napp was cast as the Doctor.
“When I showed up for my first scene I realized quickly I knew nothing about acting,” Napp said. “It’s things like blinking too much or looking at the wrong eye on the person you are doing a scene with.
“Like anything else I wanted to be good at it, so I started training, went to some major workshops, and used some acting coaches.”
Gaines said after being on set he knew that was the path he wanted to take in life.
“I wanted to be that cast member, I wanted to be coming out of that trailer and working on my lines,” Gaines said. “The Lord just provided a path for that to happen.
“It wasn’t long from that time both Brad and I were on prime time television. The rest is history and it’s been great ever since. It’s something we are going to be a part of for the rest of our lives.”
As for their friendship, both Gaines and Napp agree that true friendship is what matters in life.
“I live my life being led by the spirit of God,” Napp said. “I don’t know what circumstances I will face in life, or Jason will, but I do know as I get older I recognize we do need each other and need true important friendships in our lives.
“I’m 45 and there are just a handful of people I can count on and one of those is Jason," he added. "That means more than the money and film critics. It confirms to me that I did what I was supposed to do and I took the right fork of the road when I had decisions I had to make and friendships like Jason’s proves I am on the path I am supposed to be on.”
“I truly believe it was a divine intervention that Brad and I met - that the Lord set that up and made it happen,” Gaines said. “We have taken a path a lot of people in this business don’t take. It’s nice to have someone you can call and know they will give you the best input.
“We have been up for the same role before and if one of us don’t get it we hope the other does. The support is nice and it’s been a blessing."
Looking ahead
“I'm enjoying where I am right now, but it’s like anything else – you want to continue to grow,” Gaines said of his future in show business. “At the point where we are right now, it’s just been such a blessing. The bookings have been pretty frequent so far, and I can only see it getting better with time.
“If it continues as it has been I want to keep learning and doing a good job and everything else will just fall into place.”
“If you are following a path you are led on, God will not fail you,” Napp emphasized. “I want to inspire other people to be the best version of yourself you can be – don’t try to be someone else.
“That is really my purpose in the film industry. I want to inspire other people for generations to come. That’s what I try to do every day.”
On the air
Both Gaines and Napp are starring in the ABC series called “Women of the Movement,” a film based on the true story of Civil Rights activist Mamie Till-Mobley, who fights for justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till who was kidnaped, tortured and murdered for allegedly flirting with a white woman in 1955 in the Mississippi Delta.
Gaines plays Johnny Whitten while Napp plays a sheriff's deputy. The series is available for streaming on Hulu.
