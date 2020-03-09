Academic honor society names new members at MCC

Academic honor society names at MCC new members
One hundred and sixteen Meridian Community College students were selected for membership in the Nu Upsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for community and junior college students when the MCC chapter hosted its annual celebration to congratulate the honorees.
To become a member of Phi Theta Kappa, students must have completed at least 12 hours of coursework and have a grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Sharing words from television icon Fred Rogers of the Mr. Rogers fame, Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus for Mississippi State University-Meridian, and keynote speaker at the celebration, said to the members leadership inspires people to follow. “And inspiring people to follow you requires you to develop a relationship with them. And developing relationships require humility,” Dr. Cruse said.
He added, “every person is of value. Seek to find the value in each of them.”
MCC President Thomas Huebner in presenting closing remarks congratulated the new members for their efforts. “Your hard work got you here. It makes a difference in the life of this institution and in the life of the people around you and your future,” he said.
In addition, Huebner presented Phyllis Holladay, PTK advisor, with a 10-year pin for her service to the chapter and organization.
The ceremony combined both fall and spring inductees.
Named as fall inductees were: Kirsten Elyse Allen, Marcelo Alves De Araujo Santos Filho, Haley Diane Bonner, Andrew B. Breland, Camryn Rainn Brewer, Grace Lillian Brown, Virginia Ashlynn Hunt Busby, Jasmine P. Bush, Briana Carter, Lauren Elizabeth Collins, Lauren Ashley Davidson, Elizabeth Payton Dial, Zoe Ellen Freke, Julia Andria Hall, Brittany Ellen Hedgpath, Hannah Grace Hegwood, Brooklyn Paige Hill, Austin D. Huggins, Gabrielle Moriah Jones, Dustin F. Kelly, Elisiva Longolongoakau, Tau-Ki-Onetuku Faletau Latu, Kristian Brooke Lee, Hallie Brooke Mayatt, Julia Camille McKenna, Joel Mason McWilliams, Justin Brad Mixon, Alejandra Sofia Myers, Derma Rojas Myers, Cassie Thanh Nhi Nguyen, Nadia Chyslin Noguera Ortega, Mariana Renia Ocampo, Brandi A. Patrick, Matthew E. Powers, Leah DeAnn Sessums, Jennifer Kathleen Sims, Jamie Danielle Smith, Lacy S. Spears, Julianna H. Stephens, Calvin Trevon Tate, Austin Banks Tolley, LaRobert Tisdale, Jenna Erin Topcik, Erica Destiny Vaughn, Ridge Alexander Walley, Jessica Marie Ward, Madison R. Warren, Ashleigh Elizabeth Wasson, Bailey L. Weddington, Autumn L. Welborn and Jade A. Willis.
Named as spring inductees were: Colton J. Albritton, Joseph A. Aviles, Melissa Lea Bean, Makenzie L. Bohl, Brynn Anthony Boutwell, Toree Norea Bradley, Aaron Christopher Brannan, Chelsie Amaya Carr, Wayne M. Carter, Estefany A. Chavarria, Tywonna N. Clemons, Jordan MaKayla Colenburg, Karson Cook, Thomas M. Cotrill, Alexis L. Crawford, Kinsey M. Davis, Axel V. Galvan, Chloe R. Gavin, Gabrielle C. Gay, Erin S. Gibson, Dieter Jairo Gonzales Guevara, Madelyn R. Gray, Brandon Michael Harkins, Jesse Cole Harrison, Andrew Zachary Hodges, Walker J. Hoffer, Evyn Laine Holley, Hannah Kathryn Hollingsworth, Christopher Donavan Hopson, Andrew McCrae Houston, Emily Madison Huebner, Justin Daniel Irwin, Kaylen Tyarra Johnson, Rauchelle Jones, Reginald Griffin Little, Tia Christine Malley, Morgan Elizabeth Marlow, Samuel Reginald McDonald, Jason Taylor McKinney, Ny’Kaya Jar’Na McLemore, Jared Austin McMullen, Amy Elizabeth Moore, Phillip Carltonleon Moore, Evy McKenzie Morgan, Alexis D’Shea Nicholson, Skylar N. Norman, Jordan Dianna O’Brien, Camryn B. Parten, Wesley Dallis Phillips, Johnathan D. Polk, Paxton R. Powell, James S. Rowry, Tara Shelton, William Blake Shirley, Clay B. Shumate, Gloria Cecilia Simpson, Jayla Rheonna Smith, Jimmyia Tamir Smith, Rhett Bergin Smith, Tyler Sullivan Smith, Lauren R. Snowden, Cameron L. Spivey, Brandalynn M. Summers, Jade A. Temple, Lucas Warner Thomas, Kayleigh Breann Tidwell, Breanna Shantel Travis, Noah Scott Vance, Miguel Angel Vasquez, Kallie London Watts, Jolene Joyce Wiggins, Jourdan R. Williams, Presley R. Williamson, Zachary Tyler Winfield, Nolan Reed Yates and Alexis J. Zehr.
