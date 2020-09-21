Absentee voting underway in Mississippi; polls open at usual times, places

Voters in Mississippi can still plan to vote in person during the usual hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and those with a legal excuse to use an absentee ballot may begin to cast their votes now with a visit to their local circuit clerk's office.
To avoid the spread of COVD-19 in polling places, many states are starting to look at mail-in voting as a safer alternative to traditional absentee voting or same-day voting at local polls. Mississippi is not one of those states.
Most Mississippi residents will have to cast their votes in person at the polling place to which they are assigned.
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said her office and her staff are prepared for that day.
“Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., despite the confusion surrounding a United States Postal Service postcard suggesting otherwise,” Johnson said.
Polls and poll workers will operate under all federal, state and local government guidelines, she said.
“Every county received grant money from the (Mississippi) Secretary of State’s office to hire extra poll workers, extra equipment and any materials needed to protect and sanitize for voting day,” Johnson said.
Cory Reece, election commissioner for District 5 in Lauderdale County, added, “We and the state have invested large amounts of time and resources making sure that elections will be as safe and secure as possible. We will be providing touchless hand sanitizer stands for voters, and face masks, gloves and face shields for poll workers.”
Election officers are planning for minimal contact between poll workers and voters, such as providing an individual pen and ballot that other voters have not contaminated. Poll workers will also have wipes and cleaning supplies to disinfect high touch areas at each precinct.
All of the usual polling places will be open in Lauderdale County, however, there are exceptions for people with COVID-19 or a legal excuse to use an absentee ballot. Voters can refer to their voter registration card to find their polling places and to see if they are eligible to vote on the school board district election.
In Mississippi, according to the Secretary of State's office, a registered voter may vote by absentee ballot if they will be away from their county on Election Day; are a student, teacher, or administrator at a school whose studies or employment there necessitates their absence from their county; they have a temporary or permanent physical disability that renders them unable to vote in person; they are a parent, spouse, or dependent of a person with a temporary or permanent physical disability who is hospitalized outside of their county of residence or more than 50 miles away, and they will be with that person on Election Day; they are 65 years of age or older; or they will be required to work on Election Day during the times at which the polls will be open; they are a member, spouse, or dependent of the congressional delegation; they are a disabled war veteran (or spouse or dependent of such a person); they are a member (or spouse or dependent of such a person) of the Merchant Marine or American Red Cross.
To address the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mississippi Legislature passed this summer House Bill 1521, which went into effect on July 8. The bill states “temporary physical disability” shall include any qualified elector who is under a physician-imposed quarantine due to COVID-19 during the year 2020 or is caring for a dependent who is under a physician-imposed quarantine due to COVID-19 beginning with the effective date of this act and the same being repealed on Dec. 31, 2020.
Johnson stressed one must have a legal reason to vote absentee.
The first day to vote absentee this year is Sept. 21 and extends through Oct. 31. To vote absentee in-person, voters may visit their circuit clerk's office before 5 pm by Oct. 31.
September is Voter Registration Month, so Johnson said her focus for September is to make sure all voters are registered. If someone is a new resident to the area, who has had a name change, or has simply moved within the county or is becoming eligible to vote for the first time, her office will help those voters correctly register. Oct. 5 is the last day to register and be eligible for the general election.
Voters must have proper, government-issued identification to present on Nov. 3, Johnson said.
In addition casting votes for president, U.S. Senate and Congress, voters in Mississippi will decide on several initiatives including medical marijuana and replacing the state flag.
The Secretary of State's Office will host a series of public hearings regarding these and other initiatives on the 2020 General Election ballot as required by State law.
The public hearings will give voters an opportunity to express their opinions and learn more about casting their ballot before Election Day. Voters will have the opportunity to hear from speakers both for and against the various initiatives on the ballot.
Meridian City Hall will be the site of one of these public hearings on Oct. 8. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and all hearings will begin at 5:30 p.m.
All public hearings will be conducted following state guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Additional information, applications, deadlines and rules can be found at the Secretary of State's website, www.sos.ms.gov/Vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.