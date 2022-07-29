Absentee ballots for Meridian Public School District’s special school bond election are now available for city residents to cast their vote.
The special election, which is set for Aug. 9, will ask voters whether or not to approve a $34 million bond issue for facility improvements and security updates throughout the district’s schools.
In a June 21 meeting of the Meridian City Council, MPSD superintendent Dr. Amy Carter explained the funds would be used to improve security and safety on the district’s campuses, renovation of the district’s band and choir facilities and to build new softball and baseball facilities for student athletes to use.
The $34 million bond will not result in a tax increase for Meridian residents, Carter explained. The school district plans to reallocate millage used to pay a 2008 bond for $19.5 million that was recently paid off.
That same millage, she said, would allow MPSD to make payments on the new bond without additional taxes.
Only Meridian residents living within the separate school district will be able to vote in the election. Eligible voters will have “SEP’ listed under “school district” on their voter registration card. Voters with a number under “school district” are in the county school district and are not eligible to vote.
Residents needing to vote absentee can cast their vote at Meridian City Hall from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. City Hall will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 30 and Saturday, Aug. 6 for those unable to vote during business hours.
Mississippi residents are allowed to vote via absentee ballot if they will be away from their county where they live on election day, have a physical disability that would make them unable to vote in person, will be caring for a parent, spouse of dependent who lives outside the county on election day, or will be required to work during voting hours. Absentee voting is also available for all residents 65 or older.
MPSD will hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the multi-purpose building at Meridian High School. Residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the bond and how the funds will be used throughout the school district.
