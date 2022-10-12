Residents are urged to check their calendars for November 8 and make a plan to vote absentee if they will not be in town.
In a news release, Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said previous election cycles have shown midterm elections often coincide with people being out of town. For those with travel plans, she said, make a point to vote absentee.
College students are also encouraged to check their schedules as they begin to head home for fall break. If their school is far away, voting absentee over their break may be necessary, Johnson said.
Lauderdale County voters will see the majority of races on the ballot this year with only one name as all of the Circuit and County court judges, as well as two Lauderdale County School District Board of Trustees seats and a Third District Court of Appeals seat are unopposed.
In the sole contested race, Incumbent Rep. Michael Guest is running for reelection on the Republican ticket after defeating candidate Michael Cassidy in a runoff. His challenger, Shuwaski Young, who served in the Department of Homeland Security under Barack Obama, will be on the Democrat ticket.
Voters will also see a petition question on their ballots, which will ask whether or not the cultivation, processing and sale of medical cannabis should be allowed in unincorporated areas of Lauderdale County.
Although they will not be impacted by the outcome, residents of Meridian, which allows medical cannabis, and Marion, which does not, will be allowed to vote on the petition question.
Qualifying for a medical cannabis card and the use of legally prescribed medical cannabis is the same regardless of whether or not a county or municipality has opted out of the medical cannabis program.
Johnson again encouraged residents to vote in-person at their voting precinct if at all possible. The county has returned to scannable paper ballots, she said, and the long lines associated with the previous touch-screen devices are a thing of the past.
Although in person voting is highly encouraged, if someone does need to vote absentee, Johnson said, they should not wait and vote absentee as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.