Absentee voting is ongoing for the City of Meridian and Town of Marion general elections, which will be held Tuesday, June 8.
Mississippi citizens can vote absentee for certain reasons such as being 65 or older, having a physical disability and having to be at work when the polls are open.
Marion voters can vote absentee in person at Marion Town Hall Tuesday, June 1, to Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can also vote absentee on Saturday, May 29, or Saturday, June 5, between 8 a.m. and noon.
Meridian residents can vote absentee in person at Meridian City Hall Tuesday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays May 29 and June 5 from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Meridian voters who have questions regarding absentee voting or who need to request an absentee ballot application by mail can call (601) 485-1946.
Saturday, June 5, at noon is the deadline for in-person absentee voting. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.