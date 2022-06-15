Absentee ballots available in runoff election

Absentee ballots for those unable to vote in person in the June 28 runoff election are now available at the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office.
Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said residents should check their calendars to make sure they’ll have time to go to the ballot box for the runoff election.
“The Republican Second Primary, often referred to as a runoff, for Congressional District 3 House of Representatives is June 28, and Circuit Clerks are asking voters once again to look at their calendar to make sure there is no conflict as a vacation, surgery, a conference, etc., that would hinder a voter going to their precinct to vote,” she said.
Johnson said her office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on June 18 and 25 for residents who need to come fill out an absentee ballot.
On the ballot, incumbent Rep. Michael Guest is facing off against Lauderdale County resident Michael Cassidy for the Republican nomination. No Democrat primary was held as only one candidate, Shuwaski Young, was running on the Democrat ticket.
The winner of the runoff election will go on to face Young in the general election Nov. 8.
A frequent question from voters, Johnson said, is who is eligible to vote in the runoff election. All voters, she said, are eligible to vote June 28.
“Lauderdale County has almost 42,000 registered voters, and every registered voter is eligible to vote on June 28,” she said.
Voters are encouraged to double check their voter registration cards under “County Precinct” to find their polling location for the runoff election. Johnson said some voters’ precinct may be different than last year’s elections.
“Voters also need to check for their ‘County Precinct’ location on their voter registration card, as where to go vote, with 17% of city voters having to vote in a different precinct in last year’s Mayor and City Council elections at their ‘City Ward’ precinct, it could be a different precinct location this year,” she said.
Residents can also check their precinct location online at sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or by calling the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.