More and more East Mississippi residents are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
In Lauderdale County, 28% of residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday morning.
Nineteen percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, which means that they have received two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Lauderdale County’s vaccination rates are slightly higher than the statewide rates: 25% of Mississippi residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 17% of state residents are fully vaccinated, according to MSDH.
Vaccination rates for other East Mississippi counties are below.
Clarke County: 27% of the residents have received at least one dose; 18% are fully vaccinated.
Newton County: 27% of the residents have received at least one dose; 18% are fully vaccinated.
Neshoba County: 17% of county residents have received at least one dose; 13% are fully vaccinated.
Kemper County: 23% of county residents have received at least one dose; 15% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
At a COVID-19 conversation hosted by the Mississippi State Medical Association on Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that the state health department had recently ordered many doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. He said the doses will be distributed throughout the state.
MSDH sends the J&J vaccine to health care providers that have asked for it, Dobbs said.
COVID-19 case numbers
Lauderdale County and other local counties have had lower COVID-19 case numbers in recent weeks. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Lauderdale County is 10.1. In Clarke County, the seven-day average is 1.7 cases, and in Newton County, it is 2.3 cases.
Neshoba County’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases is 2.4 cases and Kemper County’s is 0.7 cases.
Mississippi’s rolling average is 209 cases.
COVID-19 related deaths have also declined in the state since the COVID-19 surge this winter.
