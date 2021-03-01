A year after tornado, signs of renewal at Camp Binachi

A year after a tornado severely damaged the beloved dining hall at Camp Binachi, the building is finally back in service.

“It’s pretty iconic to Camp Binachi, so it’s great how they made it look before the storm," said Cooper Lafferty, a Boy Scout who joined with other scouts on Sunday to dedicate the new hall.

The afternoon represented a new day for Camp Binachi, with the reopening of the dining hall and the planting of new trees.

The hall has been closed since February 2020, when an EF-2 tornado tore through the area, uprooting trees and damaging buildings at the camp. In addition to the opening of the hall, scouts spent the day replanting trees to replace the ones uprooted in the storm.

The renovations include an updated kitchen, air conditioning, LED lighting and new ceilings. With help of private funding and insurance, the total cost for the project was a little over $500,000. The building can hold up to 225 people.

"It’s going to be exciting to be fully functioning again,” said Ken Kercheval, the Choctaw area scout executive director and CEO.

Fourteen-year-old Kahlan Henderson said she's looking forward to camping this summer.

“I grew up around the camp and this was just life-changing and emotional,” she said of seeing the renovations. “It’s amazing, but it's a new chapter.”

“I think this is what makes the camp – this is the main location where you go to classes, then at the end of the day, meet everyone, talk and make new friends," she said. “I think this is a new start and I can’t wait to finish off scouts in this new building," she said.

"This time last year we were looking at what had been destroyed," Kercheval emphasized. "Today is about the renewal."

“This will be the hub whenever they are out here, whether it’s weekend camping or a weeklong summer camp or winter camp,” he added. “It’s going to be great to have those voices loud in the dining hall again."