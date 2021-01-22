'A very kind and gentle soul': Rick Courtney remembered as ambassador for Meridian's music scene

Rick Courtney, who died on Sunday, is being remembered for devoting his time, energy, and life to promoting live music, not only in Meridian, but throughout the state.
“He was a light; he never met a stranger,” said Amy Lott, a local singer-songwriter who joined a dozen or more local musicians at Squealer's restaurant Thursday night for a tribute to Mr. Courtney. “He helped me with music gigs; he mentored my son. He invested his light and love in Ryan, even preparing him for life’s tragedies.”
After returning to Meridian in 2011, Lott describes her first meeting with Mr. Courtney.
“I was headed to do a radio show; I had my three-month-old baby with me, and I had just locked my keys in my car,” she recalled. “He called the locksmith and walked me into the radio station. He’s been unlocking doors for me and my son, Ryan ever since.”
The co-owner of Squealer's, Teresa Cranmore, agreed.
“I’ve had so many people text me, call me since the news of his passing, and absolutely every one of them said Rick helped them be who they are today,” she said. “The music platform that we have going on at Squealer's is mostly because of him. He brought the musicians in; he gave them strength and encouraged them to have the confidence to get up and sing or play. He did all of this without asking for one penny from anyone. He was a very kind and gentle soul.”
Meridian native Steve Forbert credits Mr. Courtney for “getting the threads woven together” to nominate him for the 2020 Governor’s Award.
“He was influential in organizing and securing letters, whatever was needed,” Forbert said. “When I performed at the Temple Theatre years ago, Rick was there, running around doing anything that was needed, whether it was working upfront or just getting coffee. He reminded me of myself, trying to keep tabs on everything,” he adds.
“I consider him a real friend, a genuine supporter of music in Mississippi,” Forbert emphasized. “He was the heart and soul of the current [Jimmy Rodgers] Foundation.”
Betty Lou Jones, the former president of the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation and President of the Meridian Council for the Arts, says of Courtney, “Rick loved his mother, his children, his music, Tony [Sansone], God, his family, his friends and a good time. We will miss the ‘little man in the funny hat,’ especially when there is a concert in the making. We will wonder who to call about selling tickets, setting up a stage, or planning an event. We will miss his stories.”
Sansone, now living in Georgia, recalls Mr. Courtney as being a true and generous friend. “I am so proud of Rick's significant contribution to Meridian's local music community,” he said. “I will miss him dearly."
“He believed in the power of music,” Misty Porter said. “He believed in Meridian, and he loved us all.”
For Sara Courtney Malmberg and her daughter, Emily, Malmberg’s brothers Jake and Josh, and Mr. Courtney’s brother Chris, he was the perfect father, brother, and grandfather.
“He taught me the value of unconditional love, hard work, and perseverance,” Malmberg said. “Our hearts are broken.”
Donations in Mr. Courtney’s memory and honor may be made to: Rick Courtney’s Memorial Scholarship fund, c/o Citizens National Bank, P.O. Box 911, Meridian, MS 39302.
There will be a celebration of Mr. Courtney’s life held at a later date.
