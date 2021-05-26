Local residents will spot a new sign when driving or walking down 6th Street in downtown Meridian.
The sign says “Threefoot Brewing” — the name of a business that will open within the next couple of months, said co-owner John Purdy.
“We’re getting really excited about it,” he said.
The text on the sign is flanked by the company’s new logo – a piece of grain, one of the primary ingredients of beer. The logo is also inspired by architecture, which is Purdy’s profession.
The brewing company’s previous logo pictured the Threefoot Building. The new logo allows the company to distinguish itself from that historic Meridian Building, Purdy said.
Threefoot Brewing Company hopes to ultimately offer a variety of beers that are made in-house, Purdy said in January. The brewery will also serve food and drinks other than beer, and it will have an outdoor seating area.
