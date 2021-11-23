Download PDF locations

Thanksgiving is upon us once more. The one thing everyone looks forward to on Thanksgiving Day is receiving the Black Friday Sales Ads delivered to every home in our delivery market, to plan shopping trips the day after Thanksgiving.

Because there have been changes in the way Black Friday Sales are advertised, we will no longer be able to continue the free distribution of the sales packages we’ve had in place for the past 15 years.

Listed below are issues why this delivery has ceased, but there will be an increased amount of newspapers available for sale in all counties surrounding Lauderdale County.

More advertisers have pulled out of the one day Black Friday event and chose to start as soon as Oct. 1 promoting Black Friday Sales, leading up to the big day.

We have increased all single copy retail locations as many as 10 times the amount of copies normally available at the premium $2.50 price for the Wednesday, November 24 edition, which will include the Black Friday Sales circulars.

The Meridian Star Retail Locations in Lauderdale County

All CEFCO Locations

Cefco #504-Roebuck Dr.

Cefco #513-Marion

Cefco #515-Hwy 45 By-Pass

Cefco #516-Hwy 19N

Cefco #506-Newton

Cefco #505-Philadephia

Cefco #508-Collinsville

Cefco #512-Collinsville

Cefco #501-Lauderdale

Maples Gas Co., Inc. Locations

Chevron Bonita-Bonita

Maples Stop N Shop-N. Hills St.

Last Chance-Hwy 493

The Country Store-State Blvd Ext.

All Burn & Burns Oil, Inc. Locations

Texaco #7-Hwy 39By-Pass

Shell #12-22nd Ave. S.

Shell #9-Marion

Texaco #29-Marion

Shell #23-Airport

Chevron #21-Russell

Shell #22-Hwy 39N(Pappys' BBQ)

Dollar General Locations

Dollar General-24th Ave & 18th St

Dollar General-Hillview Dr. & Hwy 39N

Dollar General-Dale Dr.(Marion)

Dollar General-Hwy 45 By-Pass

Dollar General-Hwy 145S

Dollar General-N Frontage Rd & 18th Ave

Dollar General-8th St. & 44th Ave.

Dollar General-N Hills St & Hwy 19N

Dollar General-Hwy 19N & State Blvd Ext

Dollar General-Collinsville

Dollar General-Stonewall

D&D, Inc. Locations

Hampton Shell-Hwy 39N By-Pass

Texaco-N. Hillls St (Sunoco)

Walmart & Walgreen Locations

Walmart #1271-Hwy 19N

Walmart #981-S. Frontage Rd.(Bonita)

Walmart Market Place-Hwy 39N

Walgreens-Poplar Springs Dr.

Walgreens-24th Ave.

CVS Pharmacies

CVS-College Park

CVS-North Hills St.

Independent Locations

Exxon-325 Hwy 19N

Stuckeys Express-Airport Exit

Citco-Hwy 19N

Circle K-Hwy 145(South of I-20)

Marathon-22nd Ave.

Retail Locations in Neshoba and Newton County

Philadelphia

O'Neals Superette-1006 Holland ave

Fair Oil-920 Hollland Ave

Shell Truck Stop-850 E Main St

Bobbys Country Store-Hwy 16E

Handee Shop-E Main St

Chevron One Stop-Holland Ave

Northside Short Stop-12070 Pecan Ave

Vowells Market Place-716 Pecan Ave

Main Street Shell-294 W Beacon St

Walgreens-1005 W Beacon St

Walmart Supercenter-1002 W Beacon St

Cefco #505-Hwy 16 W

Frog Level-12650 Hwy 16 W

Union

Union Junction-1001 E Jackson St

Spaceway Union-707 E Jackson St

Decatur

Excell-Hwy 15N

Decatur Shell-39 Seventh St

Newton

Shell Newton I-20

Newton Junction-Eastside Dr

Cefco #506-292 Eastside Dr

Piggly Wiggly-Northside Plaza

Citco Newton-549 Northside Dr

Post Office Newton-111 E Church St

Hickory

Hickory Quick Stop- Hwy 80 W

Meehan Community

Peavey Service Center-Hwy 80 W

Chunky

Chunky Recreation

Spaceway Meehan-10571 Hwy 80 W

