Thanksgiving is upon us once more. The one thing everyone looks forward to on Thanksgiving Day is receiving the Black Friday Sales Ads delivered to every home in our delivery market, to plan shopping trips the day after Thanksgiving.
Because there have been changes in the way Black Friday Sales are advertised, we will no longer be able to continue the free distribution of the sales packages we’ve had in place for the past 15 years.
Listed below are issues why this delivery has ceased, but there will be an increased amount of newspapers available for sale in all counties surrounding Lauderdale County.
More advertisers have pulled out of the one day Black Friday event and chose to start as soon as Oct. 1 promoting Black Friday Sales, leading up to the big day.
We have increased all single copy retail locations as many as 10 times the amount of copies normally available at the premium $2.50 price for the Wednesday, November 24 edition, which will include the Black Friday Sales circulars.
The Meridian Star Retail Locations in Lauderdale County
All CEFCO Locations
Cefco #504-Roebuck Dr.
Cefco #513-Marion
Cefco #515-Hwy 45 By-Pass
Cefco #516-Hwy 19N
Cefco #506-Newton
Cefco #505-Philadephia
Cefco #508-Collinsville
Cefco #512-Collinsville
Cefco #501-Lauderdale
Maples Gas Co., Inc. Locations
Chevron Bonita-Bonita
Maples Stop N Shop-N. Hills St.
Last Chance-Hwy 493
The Country Store-State Blvd Ext.
All Burn & Burns Oil, Inc. Locations
Texaco #7-Hwy 39By-Pass
Shell #12-22nd Ave. S.
Shell #9-Marion
Texaco #29-Marion
Shell #23-Airport
Chevron #21-Russell
Shell #22-Hwy 39N(Pappys' BBQ)
Dollar General Locations
Dollar General-24th Ave & 18th St
Dollar General-Hillview Dr. & Hwy 39N
Dollar General-Dale Dr.(Marion)
Dollar General-Hwy 45 By-Pass
Dollar General-Hwy 145S
Dollar General-N Frontage Rd & 18th Ave
Dollar General-8th St. & 44th Ave.
Dollar General-N Hills St & Hwy 19N
Dollar General-Hwy 19N & State Blvd Ext
Dollar General-Collinsville
Dollar General-Stonewall
D&D, Inc. Locations
Hampton Shell-Hwy 39N By-Pass
Texaco-N. Hillls St (Sunoco)
Walmart & Walgreen Locations
Walmart #1271-Hwy 19N
Walmart #981-S. Frontage Rd.(Bonita)
Walmart Market Place-Hwy 39N
Walgreens-Poplar Springs Dr.
Walgreens-24th Ave.
CVS Pharmacies
CVS-College Park
CVS-North Hills St.
Independent Locations
Exxon-325 Hwy 19N
Stuckeys Express-Airport Exit
Citco-Hwy 19N
Circle K-Hwy 145(South of I-20)
Marathon-22nd Ave.
Retail Locations in Neshoba and Newton County
Philadelphia
O'Neals Superette-1006 Holland ave
Fair Oil-920 Hollland Ave
Shell Truck Stop-850 E Main St
Bobbys Country Store-Hwy 16E
Handee Shop-E Main St
Chevron One Stop-Holland Ave
Northside Short Stop-12070 Pecan Ave
Vowells Market Place-716 Pecan Ave
Main Street Shell-294 W Beacon St
Walgreens-1005 W Beacon St
Walmart Supercenter-1002 W Beacon St
Cefco #505-Hwy 16 W
Frog Level-12650 Hwy 16 W
Union
Union Junction-1001 E Jackson St
Spaceway Union-707 E Jackson St
Decatur
Excell-Hwy 15N
Decatur Shell-39 Seventh St
Newton
Shell Newton I-20
Newton Junction-Eastside Dr
Cefco #506-292 Eastside Dr
Piggly Wiggly-Northside Plaza
Citco Newton-549 Northside Dr
Post Office Newton-111 E Church St
Hickory
Hickory Quick Stop- Hwy 80 W
Meehan Community
Peavey Service Center-Hwy 80 W
Chunky
Chunky Recreation
Spaceway Meehan-10571 Hwy 80 W
