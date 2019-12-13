A note to our readers: Watch for Sunday paper; a TV section error

Please look for Homer from "The Simpsons" and the Dec. 15-21 date on TV Week this Sunday. Our printer mistakenly included last week's TV Week in wrapping the Sunday, Dec. 15 inserts.

We have listened to our readers and we have resumed Sunday delivery on the weekends, beginning last week with the Dec. 8 edition. We remind you that means you will no longer see a Saturday newspaper.

This week, we apologize in advance for some confusion you may find. Our printer incorrectly reprinted last week's "TV Week" as a wrapper to our inserts.

You will still find the Dec. 15-21 TV section, but be careful to check the date and not place the wrong section in recycling.

As always, we thank you for being a reader of The Meridian Star.

