A note to our readers: Watch for Sunday paper; a TV section error

We have listened to our readers and we have resumed Sunday delivery on the weekends, beginning last week with the Dec. 8 edition. We remind you that means you will no longer see a Saturday newspaper.
This week, we apologize in advance for some confusion you may find. Our printer incorrectly reprinted last week's "TV Week" as a wrapper to our inserts.
You will still find the Dec. 15-21 TV section, but be careful to check the date and not place the wrong section in recycling.
As always, we thank you for being a reader of The Meridian Star.
