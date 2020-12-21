'A mix of excitement and relief' as healthcare workers start receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Meridian

Three physicians wearing scrubs and masks received the first COVID-19 vaccines at Anderson Regional Health System Monday morning.

They included Anderson’s Chief of Medical Staff Dr. William Billups III, emergency room physician Dr. Kim McDonald and obstetrics and gynecology physician Dr. Ronnye Purvis.

“I’m excited,” said Dr. Keith Everett, Anderson’s chief medical officer, “and I think it’s a very good day that we’re finally able to start vaccinating our frontline employees, nurses and doctors to offer them protection to keep them from getting sick from this virus.”

Everett added that this is the first step leading to the public getting vaccinated, which he said is “the key to ending this pandemic.”

Two hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived at Anderson Monday morning in a FedEx shipment, according to Everett. This first allotment is being given to frontline workers who are exposed to COVID-19 positive or possibly COVID-19 positive patients.

Healthcare workers received the vaccine on Monday, and Everett predicted that the vaccinations would finish on Tuesday. He said physicians are feeling “a mix of excitement and relief” about the vaccine.

Anderson ICU nurse Jill Moore was among those who was vaccinated on Monday.

“It didn’t hurt,” she said. “I didn’t even realize she gave it to me.”

Moore said she is excited about the vaccine.

“Being in an ICU, I’ve seen a lot of what this virus can do to people,” she said. “And a lot of people have died from it.”

“And I’m ready for this to be back to normal,” Moore emphasized. “And I don’t want to give that virus to my family members.”

The FDA approved the Moderna vaccine on Friday. In Moderna’s clinical trial involving about 30,000 people, the vaccine was 94% effective in preventing symptomatic, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rush Health Systems spokesperson Ashlyn Palmer said on Monday that the hospital's first vaccine allotment was en route, but she didn't yet know the exact delivery date.

Dobbs: keep holiday gatherings small and outdoors.

The vaccinations at Anderson come at a time when COVID-19 related deaths are increasing in Mississippi.

“As predicted - our mortality curve is rising rapidly,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted on Sunday.

He urged Mississippians to keep their holiday gatherings small and outdoors.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in Mississippi on Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 195,500 cases and 4,411 deaths.

21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lauderdale County on Monday, bringing the county’s totals to 4,508 cases and 164 deaths.

COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below.

Newton County: 32 new cases; 1,438 total cases since March. No new deaths; 32 total deaths since March.

Kemper County: three new cases; 627 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths.

Clarke County: five new cases; 1,117 total cases. No new deaths; 55 total deaths.

Neshoba County: 13 new cases; 2,751 total cases. No new deaths; 133 total deaths since March.

MSDH presumes 154,669 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 233 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.