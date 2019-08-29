As Florida prepares for a possible direct hit by Hurricane Dorian this week, aircraft known as Hurricane Hunters are flying through the eye of the storm to collect data.
The planes are made from parts that have been manufactured for decades here in Lauderdale County.
Lockheed Martin celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Meridian subassembly plant based in Marion at an event on-site Thursday.
The plant, which opened the same year Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, has been involved in the production of components for the C-5 Galaxy and C-141 Starlifter strategic air lifters, the P-3 Orion submarine hunter, and the F-22 Raptor fighter jet, according to a news release.
The facility began building parts for the C-130 in the early 1980s, said company spokesperson, Stephanie Stinn.
The 150 employees at the Lauderdale County plant are responsible for building 50% of the fuselage for the C-130J Super Hercules and final assembly takes place in Marietta, Georgia, according to the company.
The sounds of production filled the 110,000 square-foot facility off Highway 45 ahead of the ceremony Thursday.
“They’re working on parts of a C-130, so they have some of the floor, some of the panel, some of the parts of the tail,” Stinn said.
Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Air Mobility & Maritime Missions, addressed the crowd of employees and local community leaders at the celebration.
“I hope that you all know that a piece of Meridian is part of each and every aircraft that is proudly known as the world’s workhorse,” he said. “This is certainly a Herculean milestone.”
Nearly 20 countries operate the C-130J, and the company is preparing to deliver its 2,600th aircraft this fall, McLean said.
The Lauderdale County facility is considered the "C-130 drilling center of excellence," said site manager Robert Fitzpatrick.
"We have a very high level of automation in our plant and that technology really helps this team work at a very high level and helps them build these sophisticated aircraft," he said.
Marion Mayor Elvis Hudson said there would be no town without the plant.
“This was just a piece of land that was set here feeding cows up until Lockheed Martin moved up here,” he said.
“It has played such a huge part in the growth of, not only the town of Marion, but Lauderdale County. North Hills Street, the reason why it has so much traffic, it’s coming right here to Lockheed Martin.”
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said programs like those offered at the Ross Collins Career and Technical Center play a key role in keeping talent at home.
"Part of our job in leadership is to make sure that we strengthen our community so that they have the skilled workforce to be able to work at a Lockheed or a place like this," he said.
