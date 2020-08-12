A good season at Love and Peas Community Garden in Meridian

Readers Poll: Relieving COVID-19 related stress
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Luella Pruitt, 92, of Quitman, who died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services for Karlen Bagley will be held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangeme…
Graveside services for Mr. George Junior Herlong are Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery. Viewing: Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. William Neal, 73, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his residence.
