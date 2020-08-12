A good season at Love and Peas Community Garden in Meridian

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping the good work at Love & Peas Community Garden in Meridian, where Craig Wilkes was busy Wednesday tending to rows of vegetables and numerous varieties of herbs and other plants.“We had a great year – a beautiful spring and summer,” said Wilkes. “Lots of different tomato plants, about 12 different kinds of heirlooms, eggplants, hot peppers, sweet peppers and a big crop of snap beans, potatoes, and lots of herbs.” The organic garden opened about seven years ago, said Wilkes, the president of Go Green Meridian, the nonprofit that sponsors Love & Peas.

A zinnia plant in the Love & Peas Community Garden. 

