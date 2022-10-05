'A good fireman and a great friend' Gulf Coast Brotherhood honors Eric Gustafson

More than six years after his death, Meridian firefighter Eric Gustafson is being remembered for his dedication to his community.
A team of cyclists arrived at Meridian Central Fire Station Tuesday afternoon with a stop in the Queen City for the 2022 Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Foundation is a non-profit honoring fallen first responders across the Gulf Coast.
This year’s honoree was Gustafson, who died Sept. 9, 2016, while answering an emergency call.
As the bikers made their way into the fire station, Jan Gustafson, the mother of Eric Gustafson, stood with excitement, waiting to greet them after their 100-mile journey.
“I'm just amazed they rode their bicycles this far for my son,” Gustafson said. “I'm very appreciative of the city of Meridian. They have honored Eric in so many ways, and I can say this department especially has been right there for us.”
“My son absolutely loved being a firefighter, and it was just the joy of his life. He thought he was going to be a math teacher until he got bit by the firebug, but he truly loved what he did,” Gustafson added.
The team consists of active and retired first responders, immediate family members of first responders, and civilian supporters of the cause.
MFD Battalion Chief Kenny Robinson is among one the participants of the five-day bicycle ride across three states.
“Eric was a really good guy,” Robinson recalled. “He was a deep thinker and just a really smart guy. We enjoyed having him here because he was fun to be around. He was a good fireman and a great friend.”
“I want to continue being a part of this because it's just a way to remember the fallen first responders and be there for their families to let them know that they're not forgotten,” Robinson said.
Meridian is among the stops for the 2022 Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride, which kicked off in Hoover, Alabama, and will conclude Friday, Oct. 7, in Monroe, Louisiana.
The team will make nine stops, traveling 452 miles in five days to complete the mission while honoring fallen heroes at each destination.
Each year, team members participate in a rider role or a support role to remind the families and co-workers of the fallen that they won’t be forgotten.
“This is our fourth year, and we’re continuing to grow,” said Louis Lynne, vice president of the foundation and an active police officer in Kenner, Louisiana.
“Our mission is letting the families and everyone know that we have not forgotten. After time passes, sometimes that care and support may fade away, but here we are six years later, riding up to wrap our arms around them and say we have not forgotten,” Lynne added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.