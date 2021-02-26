'A giant, wonderful family': Broadfoot retires from Aldersgate after 32 years

Lawona Broadfoot was honored with a retirement party on Thursday for her many years of service to the community as executive director of Meridian Senior Services Aldersgate.
“We just wanted to do something for Lawona to let her know how much she is loved and will be missed,” said Marsha Hannah, the community director for marketing and public relations at Aldersgate. “She is passionate about what she does and has helped so many people.”
Broadfoot began her career at Methodist Senior Service in Columbus before transferring to Aldersgate in 1989. After 32 years of service to Aldersgate, Broadfoot said even though she is retiring, she will always be part of its family.
“Having been an only child I have always valued family,” Broadfoot said. “I feel like even though my family was small in my personal life, God let that bloom with Aldersgate, where I have a large family that I am part of.”
Broadfoot’s son Dane, who is an architect now, was just four when his mother came to work for Aldersgate. He has many fond memories of his time there.
“I loved spending time in the kitchen where I often got treated to some soft-serve ice cream,” he recalled. “I would also play in the office and the staff would give me some copy paper so that I could draw – a lot. I truly believe that growing up here inspired me to become what I am today and what I so enjoy doing.”
Broadfoot said working at Aldersgate has truly been a blessing.
“Aldersgate is like a giant wonderful family so full of love and they teach you how to do that so freely,” Broadfoot said. “The elders have taught me a lot about faith and endurance and I try to walk in their example. I’m amazed at how fierce their faith is.”
“I have been surrounded by so many wonderful folks that have shared their life with me, whom I love dearly, and will miss,” she added. “The elders are so funny and candid, and can perk up your day with a comment and a smile."
Now that she's retired, Broadfoot plans to relax and enjoy life – and one day relocate to Madison, where she can spend more time with her family.
