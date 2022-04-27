'A dream come true' Meridian's Cameron Davis crowded Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen 2022

Submitted photos

Cameron Davis of Meridian was crowned Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen 2022 during the competition in Vicksburg over the weekend.

Cameron Davis returned to Meridian from Vicksburg Sunday carrying the title of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen 2022.

Davis, a 17-year-old junior at Lamar School, was also named a Talent Preliminary Winner, Overall Talent Winner, and Overall Lifestyle & Fitness Winner in the competition. She will compete for the national title at the annual Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition later this summer.

Davis poses with Holly Brand, Miss Mississippi 2021. Both of the young women are from Meridian. 

“Being crowned Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen is definitely a dream come true,” she said in a news release. “I have grown so much in the three years of competing in this organization and can’t wait to represent Mississippi. During my year, I plan to continue promoting my social impact initiative, “Building Community Through Giving” by providing teens with volunteer opportunities across the state. I also plan to serve as a role model to young girls and teach them that they can do anything that they put their minds to.”

At Lamar, Davis is an honor student and a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. The daughter of Randall and Carolyn Davis plans to pursue a career in clinical psychology.

Her social impact initiative “Building Community Through Giving” focuses on volunteering and the importance of helping in the community. As Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen, Davis will now travel across the state spreading her message on volunteerism.

“Cameron is an exceptional young woman who excelled in all phases of competition,” said Winky Freeman Executive Director of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen. “She particularly distinguished herself during the talent portion of competition with her dance. The Miss Mississippi Corporation is proud of all the candidates who competed this past weekend, and we look forward to working with Cameron as she prepares to represent Mississippi at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen."

Other awards

The Miss Mississippi Corporation awarded $15,125 in cash scholarships to young ladies across Mississippi. Miss Deep South’s Outstanding Teen, Madison McCarter was named First Alternate. Karly Henderson, Miss Leaf River Valley’s Outstanding Teen was named Second Alternate. Grace Travis, Miss Jones County’s Outstanding Teen was named Third Alternate. Brook Bumgarner, Miss Delta’s Outstanding Teen was named Fourth Alternate. The remaining Top Ten Finalists were Miss Barnes Crossing’s Outstanding Teen, Sara Peyton Edwards; Miss Delta Crossroad’s Outstanding Teen, Nataliegh Nix; Miss Lee County’s Outstanding Teen, D’Ambrah Watts; Gracie Weeden, Miss Red Hill’s Outstanding Teen; and Anna Kate Ratcliffe, Miss Riverbend’s Outstanding Teen

Cameron Davis Bio

​​Social Impact Initiative: Building Community Through Giving

Education: Junior at Lamar School

Talent: Dance - "My Strongest Suit"

Local Title: Miss Pine Belt's Outstanding Teen

Scholarships Awarded:

Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen - $5,000

Preliminary Talent Award - $150

Overall Talent Award - $200

Overall Lifestyle & Fitness Award - $200

Total Scholarships Awarded: $5,550

