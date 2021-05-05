A severe storm tore through East Mississippi Tuesday afternoon, knocking down trees and power lines and causing both Meridian and Lauderdale County schools to close on Wednesday.

No serious injuries or deaths were reported in Lauderdale County, officials said.

Doug Stephens, the city of Meridian's public safety director, said there was widespread damage across the city, causing major power outages, downed trees and power lines and impassable roads.

"We took a direct hit," said Stephens, noting that crews were working to remove debris and restore power on Wednesday.

Compared to the ice storm that hit the city in February, Tuesday's weather caused more damage and wasn't isolated to one area, he said. Residents who need to report damage can call 601-484-6890, Stephens said.

Lauderdale County also saw widespread damage, according to Rush Mayatt, the county's road manager.

Mayatt advised residents to limit their travel until debris from the storm is picked up and the roads are clear. County residents can report damage on the county's website or by calling 601-482-9797.

School officials from both Lauderdale and Meridian schools spend Wednesday assessing damage from the storm. In addition to power outages at several campuses, a fence at Southeast Lauderdale High School was blown down.

Clay Sims, operations manager for the Meridian Public School District, said Poplar Springs Elementary received minor damage when a tree fell on a canopy above a walkway.

As of Wednesday afternoon, power had been restored at all of the schools except for Oakland Heights and Marion Park, Sims said.

Tuesday’s severe weather follows a Sunday outbreak that spawned several tornadoes and damaged property but caused no reported injuries, according to Mississippi Today.

A tornado touched down in Pontotoc County late Sunday night. The storm caused damage in Calhoun City and Tupelo, knocking down trees, ripping off roofs and blocking roads with downed power lines, according to Mississippi Today.

The National Weather Service warned Wednesday morning that flash flooding could also now affect the Central Gulf Coast with storms shifting southeast and rain continuing to soak much of the region, The Associated Press reported.