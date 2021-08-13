A decade later, mother seeks answers in son's disappearance

It's been 10 years since Julius TaDarius Jones went missing, but for his mother, it feels like a lifetime.
"Somebody, somewhere knows something,” said Tabitha Jones, who last saw her son on Aug. 14, 2011.
That night, TaDarius shared Sunday dinner with his family before going out. His mother remembers cooking his favorite meal of fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.
“He was the jokester of our family, and he always made us laugh,” Jones recalled. “We didn’t know that was going to be the last time seeing him."
Two days after his disappearance, the young man's Buick Century was found by Meridian Police Department patrolmen near an abandoned home on 27th Street.
That Wednesday, Jones decided to file a missing person's report.
“I couldn’t go to the police station because I couldn’t walk and my daughter filed a missing report,” she said. ‘We've been searching ever since, non-stop.”
The Meridian Police Department had no new information in the case this week.
TaDarius is described as having a dark-brown complexion, standing 5’9 and weighing 150 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right wrist with the word “Blessed.”
“Ten years is what they call a milestone and we need something,” Jones said. “We just want to know what has happened to TaDarius.”
In honor of her son, Jones will host a community event at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Dumont Plaza in Meridian. The event will feature guest speakers, live music and giveaways.
