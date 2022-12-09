A day of celebration: MCC hosts fall commencement

It was a day of smiles and best wishes for students when Meridian Community College hosted its Fall Commencement on Friday, Dec. 9. More than 180 were candidates for graduation.
MCC Dean of Student Affairs said the college community looks forward to this milestone-making event. The College hosts three graduation ceremonies yearly; the other two commencements are in August and May.
“Our students come from all different areas, backgrounds, and potential barriers and have pushed through, and I cannot wait to see them cross the finish line,” she said.
Smith added, “they have worked hard, and I am excited about their future and proud that MCC gets to be part of their story.”
Candidates for graduation included: Mackenzie Reagan Bohl and Martha Diane Page, both of Bailey; Monica Lynn Anthony and Brandimaur Kinsey, both of Brandon; Jori P. Perrin of Canton; Philip Wayne Evans, Samantha Elaine Hill and Brittany B. Thompson, all of Carthage; Regina L Edmonds of Chunky; Cynthia Elaine Jordan and Patrick R. Magee, both of Clinton; Connor Jackson Breazeale, Zyun Keeshawn Edmonds, Justin E. Humphrey, Courtney Elise McPherson, Isabel Valle and Stephanie Valle, all of Collinsville;
Yolanda Patterson of Columbus; De’Lauren Marshall of Crystal Springs; Tyler Patrick of Cuba, Ala.; Callie E. Rich of Daleville; Diamond D. Glenn of Decatur; Calvin Eugene Moore of DeKalb; Densiley Klair Collins, Malerie G. Covington, and Quinton M. Lowery, all of Enterprise; Christian Leigh-Ann Barnette of Flowood; Mehdi Ennaoui and Mariah K. Reed, both of Hattiesburg; Larasha Monique Wooten of Hickory; Derma Rojas Myers of Hickory, N.C.; Shaniqua Shavonte Daniels, Shamra Patrice Montgomery and Kendra Wilson, all of Jackson; LaToya Denise Flowers of Kilmichael; Tanner Hollingsworth and Kimbrianna L. Spivey, both of Lake;
Haley M Anderson, Christopher Scott Dean and Alyssa M. Gilbert, all of Lauderdale; Dalton Lewis Byrd, Caytee Lynn Johnston, and Kristin Cameron Russell, all of Laurel; Jasmine L. Field, Anna Rigdon Pippin, and Sandra Kaitlyn Upchurch, all of Little Rock; Chelsie Amaya Carr of Louin; Sharanda Monae Brown of Madison; Zhimarlas L. Johnson of Mankoto, Mich.; Carlisha L. Barfield of Marion; Danielle Washington, of McComb; Zakiya Ti’sha Dotson of McCool;
Jenna Lin Abel, Francine Lynette Adams, Samantha Jean Mosley, Martell Lamar Akines, John T. Aldridge, Reginald Altman, Kiara Tenea Atkinson, Ivan J. Barnard, Tonisha Danielle Bowman, Abigail Leigh Brantley, Marquita Liviundia Brewster, Laura Ashley Brown, Stacy Nicole Brown, Angel Shariece Michelle Buckley, Adam Michael Carson, Amani Kriseya Cistrunk, Calandria D. Coleman, LaKaisha La’Shay Coleman, Zipora Evette Cooper, Katie Grace Culpepper, Jadqueona Dencee Davis, Lane H. Davis, Daniel Lewis Edwards, Ladell David Gibson, Timothy H. Glover, Kyle Godwin, Sydney L. Goodman, Christopher W. Goss, Benjamin James Goudy, Cur’Sandra La’Shon Gowdy, Kenneth Drew Graham, Miraka Emandria Green, Princess Ashantez Hall, Marquis Deshawn Haralson, Erica Y. Brewster, Jabria Lashae Hopkins, Kaitlyn Effesia Houston, Tazmine Regine Hudnall, Jordan Jones Humphrey, Antoinae M. Humphrey-Sneeze, Shalishana Kalyreali Hundley, Brickley Kawaii Jackson, Michael Lewis James, LaSandra Denise Jordan, Alexis V. Kelly, Hannah Virginia Annette Kennedy, Olivia G. Keyes, Kendal Briann Kostick, Marcia Renee Laphand, Assante A. Larkin, Regina Louise Lewis, Tybresha La’khia Lewis, Emily Paige Lucas, Sabien Crow Lyons, Autumn Grace Mayatt, Morgan Leigh McHan, Julian Ross Metts, Ariana Amaya Mitchell, Lina Johana Mondragon Arcila, Lashonda Briona Murray, Cartavion Kashaun Naylor, Lavonda Catric Naylor, Kelli Nicole Nelson, Chasmine Kinshae Nicholson, Mariah D. Nixon, Enya C. Patton, Jayla D. Portis, Zora D. Prater, Shanice R. Price, Melinda Gail Reed, Alan Wayne Rigdon, Martravius Scandrick, Tammy Lavern Scott, Bralin Markel Simon-Allen, Braxton J. Slaughter, Hannah M. Sowell, Kalyn Brooke Stennis, Noah Samuel Stephens, DeJurnee Thomas, Leyton B. Thomas, Savannah C. Thrash, Steven J. Tremblay, Jonathan Phillip Walker, Tyneshia Washington, Katherine Elisabeth Williams, Bradley Lawson Wright, L’Quori D. Young and Myles L. Young, all of Meridian
Tamerra Macha Frazier of Newton; Wajshatia G. Barnes and Cierria Lashae Pruitt, both of Pachuta; Katie Moss of Pearl; Eric John Lamb of Petal; Jamerius Antino Clemons, Jashayla Antwanett Evans, Halli Raven Henton, Lashundra Alice Huddleston, Victoria E. Isaac, Heather Denae’ Jayroe, Casey Smith, India J. Whittle and Jevon M. Williams, all of Philadelphia; Tatyana R’meykah Evans, Monique Leshae Jones, Morgan Leann McGay, and Tywan J. Perry, all of Quitman; Nigel Lee of Raymond; Labrielle Shirkayla Baylor of Scooba; Loresta R. Judon of Shannon; Marquita L. Smith of Shubuta; Chelsey Michaela Parish of Soso; Bridgette Lynn Gardner of State Line; George Tyler Brantley of Stonewall;
Trajaqunie Danielle Cox, Damarius D. Dawson and Samuel Simpson, all of Toomsuba; Kimberly Gail Tyson of Toxey, Ala.; Chaeli Marie Rash, Shanagia Juanikateria Sims, and Jade L. Welch, all of Union; and Destiny Brooke Holmes, Ariel Parmer and Tamara Annette Young, all of Waynesboro.