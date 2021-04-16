Teachers at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School are taking a unique approach to providing emotional support to their students.
The school hosts a crew of comfort animals: there's Bun Bun the bunny, Jack the puppy, and two bearded dragons, Boomer and Blaze.
The program is made possible through a Petco grant called Pets in the Classroom, said Linda Weir, family and community engagement coordinator.
About two years ago, the school welcomed Boomer with the goal of helping students with learning disabilities and autism.
“The kids love it,” Weir said. “A lot of kids like the dragon because the texture is different. It's something they don't see all the time."
Fourth grader Drew Hogan agrees.
“The thing about reptiles is that I just love them," he said while petting Boomer. “I already have a turtle and I really want a snake.”
Hogan said the animals help him focus on having a positive attitude and getting good grades.
“They give you good energy and that helps you do better,” he said.
“Pets help me when I'm stressed out," said Tolan Dean, a classmate. "I feel like they make me calm.”
Principal Anita Wansley, who described the animals as a "huge benefit" to students, was pleasantly surprised at how well they were received in the classroom.
“What was surprising to me was the reaction from students, most of who were not scared, but were inquisitive, curious and ready to hold them,” she said.
While school is primarily a place for learning, it can also serve as a respite for students dealing with emotional issues, she said.
"Obviously a school is for education, but if we can't encourage students to enjoy school, then we aren't going to get them to learn," Wansley said. “If these animals are able to excite kids to come to school, if it can be a distraction to get them down from a meltdown, it always benefits instruction. It always benefits their learning."
