Rush Gordon has spent his life helping his community by mentoring young Boy Scouts.
Now, a Meridian Housing Authority community center bears his name.
“My heart is really filled with joy,” said Gordon, who wore his Eagle Scout uniform as the the Rush Gordon Multi-Purpose Center was unveiled at George Reese Courts on Wednesday.
The center, which hasn't been used in more than 20 years, now features a meeting space, kitchen laundry room and an office for the property manager.
Gordon, 90, has lived at Reese Courts for 65 years, helping many young men attain Eagle Scout status. He's also volunteered at the Wesley House.
“He had a tremendous impact on my life,” said Louis Sutton, a teacher at Meridian High School who was in Gordon's troop. “He taught us to love one another, taught us how to help people at all times."
Sutton recalled one lesson in leadership Gordon taught him.
“Don’t be afraid to make a mistake, and always try," Sutton said.
For his part, Gordon said he lives by one simple motto: Always do something positive.
“If we all can get together and love each other, this will be a beautiful city," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.