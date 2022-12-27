50 years and counting for Kewanee couple

A Kewanee couple recently reached their golden anniversary and credit their faith for their long-lasting relationship.
Marriage may have its ups and downs, but for Gary and Janice Pickett, their strong bond has kept them together for 50 years.
“It’s definitely a great accomplishment,” Mrs. Pickett said. “I thank God that we’ve gotten this far despite everything that we've been through. Having God in our lives has helped us through our marriage, and it’s been the foundation from the moment we said I do until now.”
Their story began when they first met at a Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss baseball game.
The Picketts have two children, Robbie and Leslie, and have worked side-by-side running The Simmons - Wright Company, a general store that’s been in Mr. Pickett's family since 1884.
Working together has kept the Picketts closer, and Mr. Pickett believes it's helped them reach the 50-year mark.
“We are just so used to working all our lives, that’s all we’ve ever done,” Mr. Pickett said. “We never asked anyone for a handout, and when we had any issues, we always talked them out together.”
“My greatest advice to young couples is to communicate. If you’re having problems, always talk it out,” Mr. Pickett added.
Mrs. Pickett agreed that communication is key to building a strong relationship.
“Any issue you’re facing, just work things out together,” Mrs. Pickett said. “Keeping things in will only make things worse, so always talk it out.”
“There have been hard times, but we’ve always managed to get through. We are still closer than ever, even in our little county store," she said. "We’re here day in and day out making this unit work together."
