The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has charged several people after contraband made its way into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility last weekend.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said two men went to a perimeter fence, cut a lock and gained entry between the fence and the cells.
Calhoun said the men then used power tools to cut a hole in a window to pass several items into the facility. The items included marijuana, crystal meth, food, five cellphones and a knife.
Five inmates were charged in the case.
Marcus Rew, 39, was charged with possession of marijuana or a deadly weapon in a correctional facility. Rew was in the facility on charges of possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Karon McVey, 44, was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana or a deadly weapon in a correctional facility. McVey is being held on four counts of capital murder in connection with a 2017 quadruple homicide in Toomsuba.
Dexter Thomas, 43, was charged with possession of marijuana or a deadly weapon in a correctional facility. Thomas is being held on the charges of selling drugs near a church or school, parole violation and conspiracy to commit a crime. Rew and Thomas each have an additional $15,000 bond.
Shamell Hill, 44 was charged with two counts of drugs or a deadly weapon in a correctional facility. He has a total bond of $35,000. Hill is being held on a murder charge in connection with the January 2019 stabbing death of Lashawnda Wooten.
Edward House, 44, was charged with one count of conspiracy to possess of contraband. House is being held on a murder charge in connection with a Nov. 11 shooting death on Fish Lodge Road.
Two men accused of bringing the contraband to the jail were also charged. Edmond Miller, 23, and Dennis Ray Latney, 31, were both charged with two counts of possession of drugs or a deadly weapon in a correctional facility. Miller was also charged with two counts of felon in possession of a stolen firearm. Both have a $40,000 bond.
Calhoun said the case is ongoing and deputies are looking for another individual who was involved.
“It’s never good when this kind of thing happens," he said. "Our wish was to have caught it in the front end."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.