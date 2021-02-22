Mississippi providers have administered 336,932 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Sunday.
Providers in the state have also administered 142,031 second doses; 478,963 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state.
Mississippi has reported 290,874 cases of the coronavirus and 6,553 COVID-19 related deaths since March 2020.
The total numbers of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths that have been reported in local counties since March 2020 are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 6,728 total cases; 224 total deaths.
Clarke County: 1,673 total cases; 70 total deaths.
Newton County: 2,218 total cases; 51 total deaths.
Kemper County: 891 total cases; 22 total deaths.
Neshoba County: 3,742 total cases; 165 total deaths.
