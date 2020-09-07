4 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday.
Four of the new cases were reported in Lauderdale County, bringing the county's total of cases reported since March to 1867. The state has reported 113 deaths in Lauderdale County since March.
The Department of Health has reported 87,130 COVID-19 cases and 2,585 related deaths since it began tracking statistics in March.
The state presumes 67,918 people have recovered from COVID-19.
In the latest tally, there are 150 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
In Monday’s report, Clarke County cases increased by one to 491 and Kemper County increased by one to 278. Neshoba County reported no new cases and remained at 1,463; and Newton County reported no new cases and remained at 697.
All of the results reflect tests completed by 6 p.m. Sunday.
A statewide mask mandate remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Sept. 14.
The order, issued on Aug. 4, requires most people over the age of 6 to wear face coverings in indoor public places and outdoors in situations where social distancing isn’t possible. It also requires masks on school campuses.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Sunday that masks and social distancing guidelines have helped push COVID-19 rates down.
“Stay focused - we want to keep our state healthy and our kids in school,” Dobbs posted.
