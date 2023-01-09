Clarke County is slated for two highway bridge replacements costing more than $4 million.
Several infrastructure improvement projects are progressing in southeast Mississippi, according to Tom King, the commissioner of the Southern Transportation District.
“In 2023, you can count on seeing more infrastructure work being done in South Mississippi,” King said. “Thanks to additional resources, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever before.”
Some projects are underway with others to follow. Improvements will include:
Bridge replacement in Clarke County
A $4.27 million project to replace two bridges on Highway 145 in Clarke County will begin in spring 2023.
Bridges No. 35.0 and No. 43.8 on SR 145 will be replaced. This project was awarded to T.L. Wallace and should be completed in 2024.
Lottery funded projects
Paving work is nearing completion on a $3.3 million overlay project on Highway 503 in Jasper County. This project stretches 23.3 miles from State Route 528 to the Newton County line. This contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders of Laurel and is expected to wrap up in spring 2023.
Signal improvement projects
Following damage sustained by Hurricane Zeta, a project is ongoing in Harrison and Hancock Counties to repair or replace traffic signals and information technology equipment, returning them to a fully functional condition. The contractor will repair damage at communication infrastructure locations. Signal and information technology equipment will undergo repairs at 42 intersections along U.S. 90 from Bay St. Louis to Biloxi.
This nearly $5 million project was awarded to Webster Electric of Collinsville and is expected to be completed in late 2023.
“These new projects will increase safety and efficiency for the traveling public throughout the region. We are proud of the work that has been accomplished and look forward to making even more progress,” King added.
