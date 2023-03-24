Law enforcement and community members gathered at Bonita Lakes on Friday to take part in a 3-kilometer walk in memory of Meridian Police Department Officer Kennis Croom. Originally from Tuscaloosa, Croom was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call on June 9, 2022.
Memorial services for Croom in Mississippi and Alabama were attended by thousands of law enforcement from scores of agencies across the two states.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said it meant a lot to her both personally and professionally that so many people came out to participate in Friday’s event, recognize Croom’s death and honor his memory.
