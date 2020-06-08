3-year-old shot in Meridian in stable condition

A 3-year-old child who was shot Friday in Meridian is in stable condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, police said on Monday.
The child was shot in the thigh at a home in the 2100 block of 13th Avenue Friday afternoon, police said.
The parents did not call 911, but took the child to Rush Foundation Hospital, police said. The child was then taken to UMMC for emergency surgery.
Following the shooting, the child's parents, Shanise Ruffin, 34, and Forrolder Howell, 31, were charged with felony child endangerment.
Meridian Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said the investigation showed Ruffin was asleep in bed and was awakened by the child's crying.
Police continue to investigate the shooting, but haven't determined how the child was shot, Coleman said.
The gun has not been recovered, Coleman said.
