Three Union women had an initial appearance in federal court Friday after a September grand jury returned an indictment on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Crystal Holliday, 33, Annie J. Blalock, 62 and Ashton Crouthers, 33, face a nine-count indictment alleging they used wire fraud and identity theft to get into bank accounts of visitors to the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw.
If convicted, the three women face up to 22 years in prison. A trial is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022 in Jackson.
The case is being investigated by Choctaw Police Department and the FBI. Union Police Department and Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department assisted with arrests.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne is leading the prosecution.
