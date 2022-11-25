• Saturday - Todd Tilghman presents “It’s a Family Christmas Party” at the historic Temple Theatre, 7 p.m. For tickets call the Temple Box Office at, 601-693-5353. Doors open at 6 p.m. Joined by Chapel Hart and Peyton Aldridge.
• Sunday - Advent Wreath making on the Veranda at Merrehope,1-4 p.m. Make your own Advent Wreath, $10. All ages are invited.
• Monday - Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express 2022 at Union Station, 4 p.m. 1901 Front St.
