Three pets were rescued during a Monday morning fire in Bailey.
Bailey Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Lucky said around 9:30 a.m., officials received a call from a resident about a fire at Joe Harris Trailer Park on Pine Springs Road.
When firefighters arrived, they found a trailer in flames, and were able to extiguish the fire in about 15 minutes.
Lucky said no one was home at the time, but officials did manage to save two dogs and a cat from the blaze. The animals were taken to a local veterinarian to be checked for injuries, he said.
"We were really worried about the animals," Lucky said.
The fire was likely caused by an electrical problem in the trailer, Lucky said.
About 75 percent of the home was damaged in the fire, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.